OSU wide receivers coach Brian Hartline promoted to passing game coordinator

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline will soon step into a new role.

Hartline has been promoted to become the team's passing game coordinator.

According to a release from the school, Hartline has been a rising star among college coaches since becoming a full-time staff member in 2018.

Hartline was a standout receiver for Ohio State from 2005 to 2008. After graduating in 2006, he spent seven seasons in the NFL playing for the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns.