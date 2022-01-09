OSU wide receivers coach Brian Hartline promoted to passing game coordinator

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline will soon step into a new role.
Hartline has been promoted to become the team's passing game coordinator.
According to a release from the school, Hartline has been a rising star among college coaches since becoming a full-time staff member in 2018.
Hartline was a standout receiver for Ohio State from 2005 to 2008. After graduating in 2006, he spent seven seasons in the NFL playing for the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns.
Last week, Hartline was named the FootballScoop wide receiver coach of the year. He was recognized by the American Football Coaches Association as one of its AFCA 35 Under 35 honorees in 2019.