'Leave Your Legacy' | Ohio State football releases Rose Bowl trailer

Ohio State and Utah will kickoff just after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California: This is where the 2021 season ends for Ohio State.

It might not be where we thought it would end, but the Buckeyes will be playing in "The Granddaddy of Them All" once again and this time it's against Pac-12 champions Utah.

With one last game to finish the season strong, the message of this week's trailer reflects that as senior Mitch Rossi says the team has to change the narrative for this season.

"Let's take some pride and know that we're going to finish this season the right way because we love each other and you have pride in yourself."