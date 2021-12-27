Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson to skip Rose Bowl, declares for NFL Draft

In his post, Wilson thanked everyone for the last three years calling it the single greatest decision of his life.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson announced he will not play in the Rose Bowl and will be entering the NFL Draft.

In his post, Wilson started by thanking everyone for the last three years calling them unforgettable and becoming a Buckeye the single greatest decision of his life.

"This journey has been a lifetime in the making and after careful consideration, today, I am excited to start the next chapter by declaring for the NFL Draft," Wilson wrote.

During his freshman season, Wilson caught 30 passes for 432 yards and five touchdowns.

In the shortened 2020 season, he reeled in 43 catches for 723 yards with six scores in eight games.

This season, Wilson caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In total, he will finish his college career with 143 receptions for 2,213 yards with 23 touchdowns in three seasons in Columbus.

This season, Wilson was named a first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America and The Athletic. He earned second team honors from the Associated Press and Pro Football Network.

Ohio State will face Utah in the Rose Bowl on Saturday.