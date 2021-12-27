Chris Olave, Nicholas Petit-Frere and Haskell Garrett opt out of Rose Bowl

The trio joins wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who announced his decision earlier in the day.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A handful of Ohio State players will be opting out of the Rose Bowl this weekend against Utah to get ready for the upcoming draft.

The Buckeyes will be without wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave along with defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere.

Wilson made his announcement on social media. In his post, Wilson started by thanking everyone for the last three years calling them unforgettable and becoming a Buckeye the single greatest decision of his life.

"This journey has been a lifetime in the making and after careful consideration, today, I am excited to start the next chapter by declaring for the NFL Draft," Wilson wrote.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day confirmed to 10TV's Dave Holmes the team would also be without Olave, Garrett and Petit-Frere.

"They've done a lot for the program and certainly for everything they've done, but we also have a bunch of guys who are getting ready to play in this Rose Bowl."

Wilson and Olave combined for 135 receptions for 1,994 yards and 25 touchdowns this season. Olave also broke the school career record for receiving touchdowns at 35.

This past season, Petit-Frere was part of an offense that ranks No. 1 nationally in total offense (551.4 yards per game) and scoring offense (45.5 points per game). The line also ranked nationally in fewest tackles-for-loss (14th) and fewest sacks allowed (21st).