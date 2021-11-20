LIVE UPDATES: #4 Ohio State vs. #7 Michigan State

The Buckeyes are hosting the Spartans in the team's final home game of the season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — 15 Buckeyes out against Spartans

Ohio State will be without 15 players for the team's game against Michigan State Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium.

This week the list includes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who is the team's leading kick returner.

The final home game

This is it. The final home game for Ohio State and it's a big one.

It's the No. 4 Buckeyes against the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans for control of the Big Ten going into the final week of the season.

