Chris Olave sets new Ohio State school record for career TD receptions

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Senior Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave broke the school record for career touchdown receptions on Saturday during the Buckeyes' matchup against Michigan State.

Olave scored two touchdowns in the first quarter giving him 35 scores through the air thus far. The first of the game came on a 23-yard pass from C.J. Stroud on the team's first drive and the second on a 43-yard strike with less than three minutes left in the quarter.

The previous record was set by wideout David Boston, who caught 34 touchdown passes from 1996 to 1998.