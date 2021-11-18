Ohio State lowers prices for 2022 football season tickets; goes on sale Tuesday

Season tickets will go on sale on Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. and will cost as low as $559, which is a $150 reduction compared to the 2021 price.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State Buckeye fans who want season tickets to the 2022 football season won’t have to spend as much this year.

Single-game ticket prices for certain seats in the upper sections will also be reduced.

Current season ticket holders should have already heard from the ticketing department regarding their renewal.

The Buckeyes will play eight games at Ohio Stadium in 2022. Their opponents are:

Notre Dame

Iowa

Wisconsin

Michigan

Arkansas State

Toledo

Rutgers

Indiana

The university’s new per-seat contribution (PSC) model for 2022 allowed for the price to be reduced. The PSC, which divides Ohio Stadium into six different pricing zones, is the minimum amount per seat that is required to purchase tickets in sections in Zones 1-5. Sections in Zone 6 will not require a per-seat contribution. In Zone 6 sections, only the cost of season tickets will be required.

Just over 52% of the seats will have an annual per-seat contribution of $250 or less.

The university said nearly one-third of current season ticket holders will pay less for their same seats.