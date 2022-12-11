Ohio State holds No 2 spot in AP poll after 56-14 win over Indiana

The Buckeyes will be on the road this coming weekend to face the Terrapins.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State kept its No. 2 spot in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 56-14 win over Indiana. C.J. Stroud threw for 297 yards and five touchdowns.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (3) and Penn State (11).

Ohio State will play its last road game of the season as they face Maryland this coming Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

