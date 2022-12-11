x
Ohio State Football

Ohio State holds No 2 spot in AP poll after 56-14 win over Indiana

The Buckeyes will be on the road this coming weekend to face the Terrapins.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State kept its No. 2 spot in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 56-14 win over Indiana. C.J. Stroud threw for 297 yards and five touchdowns.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (3) and Penn State (11).

Ohio State will play its last road game of the season as they face Maryland this coming Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

AP Top 25 (Nov. 13, 2022)

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. LSU
  7. USC
  8. Alabama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. North Carolina
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. UCLA
  17. UCF
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Kansas State
  20. Florida State
  21. Tulane
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Coastal Carolina
  24. Oklahoma State
  25. Oregon State

