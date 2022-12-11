x
Ohio State Marching Band

Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band pays tribute to legendary rock band The Rolling Stones

For the second consecutive performance at Ohio Stadium, the Ohio State University Marching Band is paying tribute to an iconic musical act.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — You can't always get what you want, but if it's the "best damn halftime show" from the Best Damn Band In The Land that you want, you got it. 

For the second consecutive performance at Ohio Stadium, the Ohio State University Marching Band is paying tribute to an iconic musical act. This time, The Rolling Stones. 

TBDBITL performed six of the Stones' biggest hits during halftime of the Buckeyes' game against the Indiana Hoosiers.

To give the show a true rock concert feel, five extra musical instruments were included on the stage at the 50-yard-line: a bass guitar, two electric guitars, a keyboard and drums.

Watch the halftime show: 

Music from this week's halftime show:

  • Start Me Up
  • It's Only Rock 'n Roll (But I Like It)
  • Jumpin' Jack Flash
  • (I Cant' Get No) Satisfaction
  • You Can't Always Get What You Want
  • Paint It Black

Two weeks ago, Iowa's marching band joined TBDBITL at halftime to pay tribute to Elton John. The bands performed seven songs from the British singer and composer.

Elton John took to Twitter to say thanks to TBDBITL and the Hawkeye Marching Band, calling the performance "an incredible dedication with so much creativity."

___

