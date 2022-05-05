Ohio State reschedules home-and-home series with Boston College for 2035, 2036

The Buckeyes will host the Eagles on Sept. 15, 2035 and then will travel to Chestnut Hills on Sept. 13, 2036.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State announced Thursday the school has re-established its home-and-home series with Boston College for 2035 and 2036.

Ohio State and Boston College have gone through a series of date changes since first agreeing to play back in 2012.

The games were set for 2020 and 2021, moved to 2023 and 2024 and then to the 2026 and 2027 seasons before signing the new agreement.

The two schools have not met on the field since the 1995 but the Buckeyes have won all three previous meetings: 34-29 in 1989 at Ohio Stadium; 31-10 in 1990 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill; and 38-6 in Kickoff Classic XIII in 1995 at East Rutherford, N.J.

Ohio State now has signed agreements for future home-and-home series against Notre Dame, Washington, Texas, Alabama, Georgia and Boston College.

Ohio State’s future home-and-home series