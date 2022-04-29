Ohio State and Kent State to meet in 2026

The Buckeyes are currently 3-0 against the Golden Flashes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State announces Friday the school has agreed to face Kent State at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 19, 2026.

The two teams have met three times previously with the Buckeyes winning all three contests against the Golden Flashes in Columbus.

Ohio State won 51-17 on Sept. 2, 2002, 48-3 on Oct. 13, 2007 and 66-0 on Sept. 13, 2014.

Currently, the Buckeyes have six games scheduled against six different Mid-American Conference programs:

2022 – Sept. 17 vs. Toledo

2024 – Sept. 21 vs. Western Michigan

2026 – Sept. 5 vs. Ball State

2026 – Sept. 19 vs. Kent State

2027 – Sept. 4 vs. Bowling Green

2028 – Sept. 2 vs. Buffalo

Ohio State is 34-1 all-time vs. current members of the MAC and 25-0 vs. MAC schools at Ohio Stadium. The only loss came against Akron in 1894, 12-6, in a game played at the Ohio Fairgrounds.

The Buckeyes’ future non-conference schedules include contracts for home and home contests with Notre Dame (2022 and 2023), Washington (2024 and 2025), Texas (2025 and 2026), Alabama (2027 and 2028) and Georgia (2030 and 2031).

2022 Ohio State Football Schedule