Ohio State's Haskell Garrett signs with Tennessee Titans as undrafted free agent

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett has signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent.

Following the draft, Garrett posted the news to his Twitter account.

During his time in Columbus, Garrett played in 53 games with 14 starts. He recorded 62 career tackles including 13.5 tackles-for-loss and 7.5 sacks.

Though he wasn't selected during the draft, Buckeye Nation knows Garrett can overcome adversity.

On Aug. 30, 2020, Garrett was walking near campus when he saw a man and woman arguing. Garrett said the man started to get aggressive, so he intervened.

That’s when the man drew a gun and shot him in the cheek. Garrett walked to his apartment, called 911.

He eventually needed multiple surgeries to repair holes in both cheeks, his tongue and a bone graft in his mouth. Garrett also lost five teeth and lived primarily on a liquid diet until his doctors inserted dental implants.

God has a plan for me, I appreciate all the love and support BuckeyeNation!!! Got the biggest chip on my shoulder more than ever. Blessed to be a Tennessee Titan!! #TitanUp — Haskell Garrett (@HaskellGarrett) April 30, 2022

Garrett made it back for the Buckeyes’ delayed season opener in October and played in all eight games of the shortened season. That year, he was named a first-team All-American by CBS Sports.

He returned to Columbus in 2021 after taking advantage of the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility where he was named to the first-team all-Big Ten Conference.

He led the team in sacks with 5.5 and ranked second in tackles-for-loss with seven.

Garrett will also be remembered for two defensive scores: A pick-six interception in the end zone at Michigan State in 2020 and a 32-yard fumble return vs. Minnesota this past season.

Running back Master Teague also announced after the draft that he was signing with the Chicago Bears.