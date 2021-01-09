10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Minnesota

A new season is here and a new reason to list things.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Football is back. More importantly, Ohio State football is back.

Another off-season has passed and it's time for the Buckeyes to start another campaign for its fifth straight Big Ten Championship.

And that starts off with a mid-week conference road game at Minnesota Thursday.

So without much more delay, let's welcome back the 10 Things To Know about this week's match-up.

---

1. Ohio State has won 21 consecutive season-opening games dating back to a 23-12 loss to No. 12 Miami in 1999.

2. The Buckeyes are beginning the season on the road against a conference opponent for the second time in five seasons. In 2017, they defeated Indiana 49-21 in Bloomington.

3. Ohio State is 14-0 all-time in season-opening games vs. Big Ten opponents.

4. The Buckeyes have won 15 straight Big Ten games under Ryan Day and 18 overall with the last loss coming against Purdue in 2018.

5. Ohio State has won 11 consecutive meetings against Minnesota and 27 of the last 28. The all-time series is 46-7.

6. The Buckeyes are 22-5 all-time in Minneapolis but have only played twice at Huntington Bank Stadium (both wins in 2010 and 2014).

7. Ohio State returns only 11 starters from last year. Minnesota, however, is bringing back 20 of 22 including all of its offensive line.

8. The Buckeyes come into the season with a group of quarterbacks who do not have a single pass attempt at the collegiate level.

9. Offensive lineman Thayer Munford has played in 45 games. The school record is 55 by Billy Price.