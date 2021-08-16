Ohio State preseason No. 4 in AP Top 25 poll

The Buckeyes open the 2021 season at Minnesota on Sept. 2.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked No. 4 in the AP Preseason Top 25 Poll released Monday.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 7-1 season where they won their fourth-straight Big Ten Championship.

Ohio State defeated Clemson in the College Football Playoff Semifinal before falling to Alabama in the National Championship Game.

Alabama came in at No. 1 followed by Oklahoma and Clemson.

Last week, the Buckeyes were also ranked No. 4 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.