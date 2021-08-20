x
Ohio State Football

Ohio State Buckeyes name 6 captains for 2021 football season

All six of the players are also first-time team captains, breaking the streak where players were repeat captains in past seasons.
Credit: The Associated Press
Left to right: Chris Olave, Haskell Garrett, Thayer Munford

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced Friday the six captains for the 2021 college football season.

This year’s group includes wide receivers Kamryn Babb and Chris Olave, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, defensive end Zach Harrison, linebacker Teradja Mitchell and offensive tackle Thayer Munford.

All six of the players are also first-time team captains, breaking the streak where players were repeat captains in past seasons.

Day will speak Saturday morning at the Wood Hayes Athletic Center. 10TV will stream the press conference online at 10TV.com.