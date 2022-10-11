Emeka Egbuka named finalist for Paul Hornung Award

The sophomore wide receiver has 43 receptions for 794 yards and nine total touchdowns.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has been named one of the four finalists for the Paul Hornung Award, which is given to the most versatile player by the Louisville Sports Commission.

Egbuka handles punt returns for the Buckeyes, spot plays on kickoff returns and is a season-long member of the punt coverage team.

He averages 60 plays per game and is 10th in the Big Ten with 108 all-purpose yards per game and has scored nine times on the season, seven receiving and two rushing.

As a receiver, the sophomore has 43 receptions for 794 yards. He has had four games of 100-or-more receiving yards.

Egbuka is 18th in receiving yards and yards per game (88.2), 24th in touchdown receptions and 43rd in receptions.

This season, he is averaging 8.2 yards per punt return, good enough for second in the Big Ten.

Egbuka has made the Paul Hornung Award Weekly Honor Roll four times after wins over Notre Dame, Toledo, Michigan State and Iowa.

He was one of four Buckeyes to be named a midseason All-American joining quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., and offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr.

The other finalists are Jack Colletto (Oregon State), Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama) and Will Shipley (Clemson).

A national selection committee comprised of 17 sports journalists and former NFL players vote for the award.