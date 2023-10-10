Ohio Issue 2: What you need to know about the recreational marijuana legalization initiative

Ohio Issue 2 would “commercialize, regulate, legalize, and tax the adult use of cannabis.”

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There are two statewide issues that voters will be asked to decide this November. While much of the attention is focused on Issue 1, which will deal with abortion rights in Ohio, there is another key matter on the ballot.

So what do voters need to know about Issue 2? What changes would it make? How soon would those changes take effect?

Here's a rundown of Issue 2 in Ohio, including what both sides in the debate are saying.

WHAT IS ISSUE 2?

Ohioans will decide the question of whether recreational marijuana will be legalized.

The measure, spearheaded by the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, would allow adults 21 and over to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis flower and 15 grams of extract.

If the issue passes, Ohio would become the 24th state to legalize cannabis for adult use.

WHAT WOULD CHANGE IF ISSUE 2 PASSES?

Here is how Issue 2’s changes are outlined by the certified ballot language:

Define adult use cannabis to mean marijuana as defined in Section 3719.01 of the Revised Code and establish the Division of Cannabis Control (the “Division”) within the Department of Commerce;

Authorize the Division to regulate, investigate, and penalize adult use cannabis operators, adult use testing laboratories, and individuals required to be licensed;

Legalize and regulate the cultivation, processing, sale, purchase, possession, home grow, and use of cannabis by adults at least twenty-one years of age;

Create additional protections for individuals who engage in permitted adult use cannabis conduct;

Establish the cannabis social equity and jobs program and require the Department of Development to certify program applicants based on social and economic disadvantage;

Define “social disadvantage” to include membership in a racial or ethnic minority group, disability status, gender, or long-term residence in an area of high unemployment;

Shield certain confidential information from disclosure to the public, including but not limited to any information reported to or collected by the Division that identifies or would tend to identify any adult use cannabis consumer and prohibit the Department of Development from releasing certain application information as public records;

Require the Division to provide preferential treatment to applicants who have qualified for the cannabis social equity and jobs program based on social disadvantage when issuing level III adult use cannabis cultivator licenses and dispensary licenses;

Prohibit certain local government entities from limiting specific research, levying a tax, or charge on adult use operations, their owner, or their property not generally charged on other business, and prohibit certain local government entities from prohibiting or limiting adult use cannabis home grow or prohibiting or restricting an activity authorized by the proposed law;

Authorize a landlord or an employer to prohibit the adult use of cannabis in certain circumstances, and prohibit the operation of a motor vehicle while using or under the influence of adult use cannabis and from using any other combustible adult use cannabis while a passenger in a motor vehicle;

Limit criminal liability for certain financial institutions that provide financial services to any lawful adult use cannabis operator or testing laboratory licensed under the proposed law; •

Require the Division to enter into an agreement with the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services to create a program for cannabis addiction services;

Provide for the creation of five funds in the state treasury: the adult use tax fund; the cannabis social equity and jobs fund; the host community cannabis fund; the substance abuse and addiction fund; and the division of cannabis control and tax commissioner fund;

Provide for taxation of 10 percent on the sale of adult use cannabis by dispensaries in addition to usual sales taxes and require that all monies collected from the 10 percent tax levied to be deposited into the adult use tax fund and quarterly distributed as follows: 36 percent to the cannabis social equity and jobs fund; 36 percent to the host community cannabis facilities fund; 25 percent to the substance abuse and addiction fund; and three percent to the division of cannabis control and tax commission fund.

ARGUMENT TO VOTE YES ON ISSUE 2

The following argument in favor of Ohio Issue 2 was prepared by Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol:

This proposed law models the best practices of 23 other states to create a system that regulates and taxes marijuana just like alcohol.

Generate New Tax Revenue. Adult use marijuana sales will be taxed at 10% on top of existing state and county sales taxes.

Will generate several hundred million dollars in annual revenue for state and local governments.

Tax revenue will be used to increase funding for public safety, road improvements, drug treatment and prevention and investment in communities disproportionately impacted by Ohio’s marijuana policy.

Remedy Failed Marijuana Policy. Our current marijuana laws can ruin lives based on one mistake. This measure will end unfairly harsh punishments for minor marijuana offenses, freeing local law enforcement to focus on serious, violent, and unsolved crimes.

Expand Access for Medical Use. For many seriously ill people, including veterans with PTSD and cancer patients, access to medical marijuana is still a challenge. Often, marijuana is the only medicine that relieves their pain and suffering without debilitating side effects. Issue 2 could help ease the pain and suffering of someone you love.

Must Be 21 to Buy or Consume. Regulated marijuana businesses can’t market to minors and will lose their licenses if they sell to them.

Rigorous Government Oversight. Existing state regulators – experienced from nearly a decade overseeing Ohio’s current medical marijuana program – will regulate every step of production, testing, and sales.

End the Black Market. Passing this measure will create a legal marijuana market in Ohio with clear, regulated and enforced safety standards, thus drying up the black market.

Preserve Local Control. Enables cities to decide for themselves whether to permit dispensaries in their communities.

ARGUMENT TO VOTE NO ON ISSUE 2

The following argument against Ohio Issue 1 was prepared by Senator Dr. Terry Johnson, Senator Mark Romanchuk, and Representative William Seitz:

Don’t buy it Ohio.

Issue 2 is a bad plan that puts profits over people. It legalizes an addiction-for-profit industry at the expense of our families and poses substantial risks to the public health and safety of all Ohioans, especially children and adolescents, given marijuana’s high potential for abuse. When casting your NO vote, remember that Issue 2:

Is meant to make a few greedy investors rich, not to make Ohio better.

Ensures we will be overrun with marijuana, as California and Colorado have proven.

Recklessly exposes kids to a mind-altering substance in kid-friendly forms, such as candy and cookies.

Promotes recreational use of a drug that causes withdrawal, distorted perceptions, respiratory damage, anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, and schizophrenia.

Increases the likelihood that users will endanger others by driving while under the influence.

Heightens the risk of workplace injuries and employer liability.

Enables “home grow,” which will inevitably create a cottage industry of “home growers” dealing marijuana laced with even more dangerous substances.

Undermines and threatens the existence of our burgeoning medical marijuana program.

These, and other societal costs, far outweigh any taxable benefit, especially at a pitiful 10% tax rate. That is why hospitals, doctors, mental-health professionals, faith leaders, parents, educators, business owners, law enforcement, prosecutors, and policymakers alike strenuously oppose Issue 2.

This is simply a move to commercialize marijuana for billions in profit. It’s today’s version of Big Tobacco. We can’t trust this industry. More time and research is needed. A better plan is needed. Let’s not rush a decision that we’ll later regret. On November 7th, don’t just say NO, vote NO on Issue 2.

HOW SOON WOULD ISSUE 2 TAKE EFFECT?

If passed, Issue 2 would take effect 30 days after the election.

Below is a quick guide for Ohio voters on the November 7 general election:

VOTER REGISTRATION & EARLY VOTING DATES

The deadline for Ohioans to register to vote is Oct. 10; early voting begins the next day at each county's board of elections.

Early in-person voting schedule:

Oct. 11 – Oct. 27: Open weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 30 – Nov. 3: Open from 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 4: Open from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Nov. 5: Open from 1 – 5 p.m.

Military and overseas absentee voting begins Sept. 22 and ends Nov. 6 (postmark deadline).

Absentee ballot voting bay mail begins Oct. 11 and ends Nov. 6 (postmark deadline).

WHEN DO POLLS IN OHIO OPEN & CLOSE?

Polls in Ohio on Election Day are open between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where is my polling place?

Voters can find their polling location here: ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/polling-location/

What time will Ohio election results come in?

Expect to see the first results shortly after 7:30 p.m. Absentee ballots are the first votes counted, according to the Secretary of State's office.

WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT?

Ohio voters will find two statewide issues on their ballot this election:

State Issue 1, the right to make reproductive decisions including abortion initiative

State Issue 2, the marijuana legalization initiative

The state’s largest school district is asking voters to support a nearly $100 million levy. Columbus taxpayers would pay about $270 per $100,000 of taxable property value each year.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is running for a third term and is being challenged by Joe Motil and several write-in candidates.

Voters can get a sample ballot to view all local races here: ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/sample-ballot/

OHIO VOTER ID REQUIREMENTS

Valid types of photo identification include:

Ohio driver's license

State of Ohio ID card

Interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV

US passport

US passport card

US military ID card

Ohio National Guard ID card

US Department of Veterans Affairs ID card

All photo IDs must have an expiration date that has not passed.

What if you forget your ID on Election Day? You will still be able to vote using a provisional ballot. For that ballot to be counted, you must return to the board of elections no later than four days following Election Day to provide a qualifying form of identification.

Ohio law prohibits acceptance of the following forms of ID:

Out-of-state driver’s license or photo ID

Social Security card

Birth certificate

Insurance card

Utility bill

Bank statement

Government check

Paycheck

Other government document

Any registration acknowledgment notice from the county board of elections

VOTING RESOURCES FOR OHIOIANS

