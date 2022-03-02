DeWine bans purchases of Russian goods and services

The announcement on Wednesday is in addition to other actions taken by DeWine and other state officials in a show of support for Ukraine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday a ban on the purchase of goods and services from Russia as a further action Ohio is taking following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

"As Russian aggression continues to intensify against the people of Ukraine, I want to assure Ohioans that our state has no contracts with Russian businesses now, and will not have any contracts for goods and services going forward,” DeWine said. “We will not support Russia with Ohio taxpayer dollars.”

Additionally, DeWine said he is calling on the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation to divest any Russian assets with investment portfolios as soon as possible.

He is also encouraging the state’s pension funds’ efforts to divest themselves of any Russian assets.

"Ohioans stand with the people of Ukraine and all of the freedom-loving people of the world against this unprovoked and unconscionable invasion that has led to so much suffering and destruction,” DeWine said.

This past weekend, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the state’s Department of Commerce to cease the purchase and sale of all vodka made by the Russian company Russian Standard Vodka.

According to DeWine, Russian Standard Vodka is the only overseas, Russian-owned vodka distillery with vodka sold in the state.

The Ohio Division of Liquor Control has also directed that the 487 liquor agencies across the state pull “Green Mark Vodka” and “Russian Standard Vodka” from their shelves immediately.