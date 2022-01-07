x
Report: Zanesville Masonic Temple engulfed in flames

The fire started around 11:45 p.m. Thursday. It led to several buildings losing power, including the Muskingum County Jail and Courthouse.
Credit: Zanesville Times Recorder

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Zanesville Masonic Temple caught fire late Thursday night, affecting area business, including the Muskingum County Jail.

Zanesville fire and police departments responded to the scene at 36-42 N. Fourth Street in downtown Zanesville around 11:45 p.m., according to the Zanesville Times Recorder. 

The fire led to several buildings losing power, including the Muskingum County Jail and Courthouse.

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said all the inmates and employees at the jail were safely evacuated.

