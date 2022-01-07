Report: Zanesville Masonic Temple engulfed in flames

The fire started around 11:45 p.m. Thursday. It led to several buildings losing power, including the Muskingum County Jail and Courthouse.

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Zanesville Masonic Temple caught fire late Thursday night, affecting area business, including the Muskingum County Jail.

Zanesville fire and police departments responded to the scene at 36-42 N. Fourth Street in downtown Zanesville around 11:45 p.m., according to the Zanesville Times Recorder.

