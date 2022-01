Authorities did not say what may have caused the crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are in critical condition after a vehicle hit a guardrail near downtown Columbus Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Interstate 71 South at I-70 East.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, the guardrail entered the vehicle and impaled the legs of a backseat passenger and another person.