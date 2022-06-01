Vigil held at Ohio Statehouse one year after U.S. Capitol insurrection

Dozens of Ohioans went to the Statehouse Thursday night to mark one year since the insurrection at our nation’s capital.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On a cold January night, dozens gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse to remember the insurrection that took place at the U.S. capitol on Jan. 6.

The vigil was held by Unitarian Universalist Justice Ohio and Our Revolution Ohio. Several speakers, and those attending, reflected on the insurrection one year later.

“Like many Americans, I was horrified by the attack on our democracy,” said Eric Thompson, who attended the vigil.

Some shared their thoughts on how to move forward.

“It's got to stop. We've got to start talking to each other and realizing that we can implement better policy let's just talk about it,” said Mindy Hedges, an activist at the vigil.