OSHP: Woman killed in head-on crash with semi-truck in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio - A woman was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Madison County on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 11:40 a.m. on State Route 38 near Linson Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said 34-year-old Ashlee Townsend was driving southbound in a Dodge Ram pickup truck when she went left of center, hitting the semi-truck head-on.

Townsend was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was taken to Grant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.