The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on US-42 near Price-Hilliards Road.

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio - One person was killed and three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 42 near Price-Hilliards Road on Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said the crash happened around 5:15 p.m.

The conditions of the three people hospitalized were not immediately available.

U.S. 42 reopened around 9:30 p.m.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.