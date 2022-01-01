Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Franklin County

The crash happened around 8:22 p.m. in the area of U.S. Route 40/W. Broad Street and Broadlawn Avenue.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday night in Franklin County.

A Central Ohio Transit Authority bus was stopped at the corner of U.S. Route 40 and Broadlawn Avenue when a vehicle went around the bus and struck a person crossing the roadway.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene by Franklin Township Medic 193 at 8:36 p.m.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the person who died.

The vehicle did not stay at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.

