Woman dead, 2 injured in Pickaway County crash

The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet was heading north on Lockbourne Eastern Road when they collided with a 2007 Mack Truck dump truck at the intersection.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A woman was killed and two others were injured in a crash involving two vehicles in Pickaway County Tuesday evening.

Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey said the sheriff’s office received a call just before 5:50 p.m. about a crash at the intersection of Lockbourne Eastern and Duvall roads.

Deputies learned that the driver of a 2009 Chevrolet was heading north on Lockbourne Eastern Road when they collided with a 2007 Mack Truck dump truck at the intersection.

The passenger of the Malibu, who Hafey identified as 21-year-old Bryanna Stonerock, of Circleville, was pronounced dead at Grant Medical Hospital. The driver of the Malibu was also flown to Grant, but information on their condition is unknown.

The driver of the dump truck was treated at the scene, Hafey said.