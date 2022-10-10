Police: Man intentionally crashed head-on into car after argument in east Columbus

The crash happened on North Cassady Avenue Monday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was arrested Monday morning after police said he crashed his car into another man's car on purpose.

Officers were called to the 900 block of North Cassady Avenue off of East 5th Avenue for a report of a crash around 6:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found two cars heavily damaged. One of the drivers said he had an altercation with the other driver identified as 46-year-old Tyrone Jones.

The victim said he and Jones were arguing and both got back into their cars. As the victim was driving northbound on North Cassady Avenue, Jones was traveling southbound, changed lanes and hit the victim head-on.

According to police, the victim and Jones both knew each other.

After the crash, police said Jones left the scene but was eventually found and officers took him into custody.

David Slaughter said he witnessed the incident as he was coming home from work.

“He hopped out of the vehicle with a boot on, like a surgical boot. He grabbed his crutches and went down the street,” said David Slaughter who witnessed the crash.

Slaughter said he's glad no one was hurt.

“Once he hit the pole, the hood flew three houses down. I'm glad no one was walking down this sidewalk here, because a lot of people walk down the sidewalk to take the bus,” Slaughter said.