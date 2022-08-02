Woman killed, 2 children injured in Knox County crash

OSHP believes alcohol was a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — A Knox County woman was killed and two juveniles were injured in a crash Monday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a man was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado in the southbound lanes of state Route 661 near Airport Road in Miller Township. Meanwhile, 31-year-old Samantha O'Rourke was driving a 2014 Hyundai Elantra southbound on state Route 661.

The man driving the Silverado went left of center and struck the Elantra head-on, according to OSHP.

O'Rourke was pronounced dead at the scene. A man and two children were also in the Elantra. The two children were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital with serious injuries. The man was flown to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the Silverado suffered minor injuries.