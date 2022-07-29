1 dead, 2 injured in crash on U.S. Route 33 near Bixby Road

The sheriff's office said the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. near Bixby Road in Madison Township.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died and two other people are in serious condition following a crash on U.S. Route 33 in southeast Franklin County on Friday.

The sheriff's office said the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. near Bixby Road in Madison Township.

A 1995 Nissan Altima was driving westbound on U.S. Route 33 and attempted to turn southbound onto Bixby Road. A 2018 Hyundai Sante Fe was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 33 and struck the Nissan.

The sheriff's office did not say if the person who died was in the Nissan or the Hyundai.

U.S. Route 33 was closed after the crash but has since reopened.