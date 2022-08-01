Bicyclist seriously injured in Clinton County hit-and-run

The crash happened on State Route 730 in Union Township around 9:40 p.m.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A bicyclist is seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Clinton County Sunday night.

The crash happened on State Route 730 in Union Township around 9:40 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A preliminary investigation showed that a man was riding his bicycle southbound on SR-730 when he was hit from behind by a vehicle also traveling southbound.

The vehicle then fled the scene, according to the OSHP.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers said they believe the vehicle involved is a Kia SUV. It will have damage to the right front and side of the vehicle, including the passenger side mirror, headlights, wheel well and bumper.

If you have information or witnessed the crash, troopers ask that you call the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post at 937-382-2551.