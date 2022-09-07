Police: Woman shot in the neck while driving in Milo-Grogan neighborhood

Columbus police said the victim was located inside a vehicle on the on-ramp to Interstate 71 south from East 5th Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was shot in the neck Wednesday afternoon while driving in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood of Columbus, police said.

The shooting happened at approximately 3:12 p.m. in the area of East 5th Avenue and Interstate 71.

Officers responded to the scene and located the woman inside a vehicle on the on-ramp to I-71 south from East 5th Avenue.

Medics took the woman to Grant Medical Center. Police described her condition as stable.

According to police, the woman told officers she was shot at by an unknown person in a passing vehicle.

East 5th Avenue and the ramp to I-71 south was closed as police investigated the shooting scene. Both the road and highway ramp have since reopened.

The shooting remains under investigation.