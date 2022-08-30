Police: 2 teens carjack, steal 62-year-old woman's car, dog in Easton parking lot

The woman's car and dog were found a day after the theft.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are searching for two teenagers suspected of stealing a woman's car and her dog in Easton last week.

Police said the 62-year-old woman just left the PetSmart located in the 3700 block of Easton Market with her 4-year-old labrador retriever, Martha, on Friday around 2:45 p.m.

As the woman put Martha in her Jeep Grand Cherokee, two suspects pulled up next to her in a stolen Kia Sportage. Police said the driver was able to block in the victim's car.

One suspect got into the woman's car while the driver hit the woman over the head with a weapon. Police did not say what kind of weapon was used.

The suspects took the victim's Jeep along with her dog.

The victim's wallet was found on Sunbury Road, but all the cash was gone. Her Jeep and dog were found on Saturday on Argyle Drive, about five miles south of Easton.

The victim could only describe the suspects as two, possibly more, 14-to 16-year-old boys who were between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall and thin. The boys were also wearing ski masks.