Records: Suspect in deadly northeast Columbus bar shooting arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The man charged with fatally shooting a 21-year-old outside of a northeast Columbus bar Thursday night is now in custody.

Torodd Carter is charged with murder and felonious assault after being named a suspect in the fatal shooting of Dermahni Hoston, 21, at Pastimes Pub & Grill, according to Columbus police.

Police were called to the bar on North Hamilton Road near Warner Road just before midnight where officers found 21-year-old Hoston suffering from a gunshot wound. Police rendered aid to Hoston until medics arrived.

Despite life-saving measures, police said Hoston succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 12:14 a.m.

Officers also found a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition. His condition was later upgraded to stable, police said.

During the initial investigation, police identified Carter as the suspect. According to court records, his arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday.

The attorney for Pastimes Bar & Grill Edward Hastie said the bar is going to be closed for the time being.

"Obviously, there's a loss of life and some other victims of what sounds like an otherwise senseless act of violence, but the bar is going to be closed and we're going to handle the employees, speak with them and make sure everybody can process what happened," said Hastie.

Tara Lamson, who lives near the bar, expressed her concern for safety in the community. She heard the series of gunshots just after midnight while she was sitting at her window.

"Do we need to start putting security gates around our community? Or do we need to get more police protection, maybe coming up and down here when it gets to be around midnight, or one o'clock when the activity really starts picking up?" asked Lamson.