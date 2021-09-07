52-year-old woman dead after crash involving semi-truck in Grandview

Grandview police say the crash happened at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Northwest Boulevard.

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — A woman has died after being involved in a crash with a semi-truck in Grandview Tuesday morning.

Police say Kimmerly Moore-Kelley, 52, was driving southbound on Virginia Avenue towards Northwest Boulevard around 11 a.m.

Moore-Kelley drove into the intersection where she was struck by a Freightliner that was traveling northwest on Northwest Boulevard.

She was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 1:37 p.m.

Police did not say if the driver of the semi-truck was injured.