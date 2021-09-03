Pickerington FedEx driver dies in crash on US-62 in Licking County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on US-62 in Burlington Township around 4:15 p.m.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A FedEx driver from Pickerington died in a two-vehicle crash in Licking County Friday afternoon

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on US-62 in Burlington Township around 4:15 p.m.

The man, 54-year-old Joseph Beachman, was driving westbound in a 2014 GMC FedEx truck on US-63.

A woman driving a Toyota RAV4, traveling eastbound, went left-of-center and hit the FedEx truck head-on.

Beachman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to Grant Medical Center and her injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.