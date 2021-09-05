OSHP: Man dies in crash that injured state trooper, 3 others in northwest Ohio

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a driver did not move over or slow down when he hit a trooper's cruiser and a vehicle he had pulled over in Defiance County.

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — A man is dead after the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a driver failed to move over and hit an OSHP cruiser and a car that was pulled over on Saturday in northwest Ohio.

OSHP said a trooper had pulled over the driver for a speeding violation on U.S. Route 24 in Defiance County.

Around 2:35 p.m., while the trooper was writing the citation in his car, OSHP said a man driving a pick-up truck drove off the right side of the road and hit the cruiser and the car that was pulled over.

The passenger in the pick-up truck, 52-year-old Steven Johnson, of Bryan, Ohio, died at the scene.

The driver of the pick-up truck was flown to a hospital in Toledo with life-threatening injuries.

The state trooper was taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.