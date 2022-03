There's no word on what led to the shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is in critical condition following a shooting Saturday morning in east Columbus.

According to Columbus police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Country Club Road, just south of East Main Street, around 2:30 a.m., on a report of a shooting.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.



