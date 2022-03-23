Man accused of shooting woman at east Columbus gas station, following her in car

The woman was in her car at a gas station in the 7000 block of Kennedy Road when Columbus police said the man pulled up and shot her.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of shooting a woman in an east Columbus gas station parking lot and then chasing her in his car when she attempted to drive away.

The woman was in her car at a gas station in the 7000 block of Kennedy Road when Columbus police said the man, 39-year-old Jonathan Stewart, pulled up around 8 p.m. and shot her.

Police said the woman was struck in her right arm and right breast. She was able to drive away, but police said Stewart followed her in his car and continued shooting.

The woman reportedly called 911 and police met her at James Road and Main Street. She was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital and treated for her injuries.

Police are still searching for Stewart, who is charged with felonious assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-645-4749.