Juvenile 'extremely' critical after shooting at apartment in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A juvenile was critically injured in a shooing on the south side of Columbus early Friday morning, according to police.

The Columbus Division of Police was alerted to the shooting after the victim was reportedly dropped off at Nationwide Children's Hospital around 1 a.m. The juvenile's condition was described by police as "extremely critical."

Columbus police said another juvenile was detained at the hospital but did not provide further information.

Officers were told the shooting took place at an apartment in the 1600 block of Spruce Drive in south Columbus.

Two people were brought out of the apartment after deputies served a search warrant in connection to the shooting. Both are now being questioned by officials.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is also investigating.