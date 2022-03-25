Court docs: Man indicted on 27 charges for shooting at vehicles, police on I-71 in Delaware County

Jonathon Myers is facing felony charges for attempted murder, attempted aggravated murder and more in connection to the March 11 incident.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Delaware County Grand Jury has indicted the man accused of exchanging gunfire with police on Interstate 71 earlier this month on 27 charges stemming from the incident.

Jonathon Myers is facing felony charges for attempted murder, attempted aggravated murder, felonious assault and other weapons charges in connection to the shooting on March 11. Charges include:

Five counts of attempted murder

Four counts of attempted aggravated murder

Nine counts of felonious assault

Eight counts for discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises

One count of having weapons while under disability

Police responded to I-71 north of Gemini Place after receiving reports that a man, later identified as Myers, was firing shots at cars traveling in the northbound lanes.

At some point, Myers was struck during an exchange of gunfire with police and taken to the hospital. Once released, he was booked into the Delaware County Jail.

According to court documents, Myers created a “substantial risk of harm” when he fired shots on a public highway.

A review of incident reports revealed that Myers has been named in police reports dating back to 2010. Some of those alleged offenses included domestic violence, burglary and theft.

In previous hearings, the state has requested Myers be held without bail, citing previous times he failed to appear in court and the potential danger he poses to the community.