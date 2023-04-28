Witness to I-71 shooting says it was too close for comfort

The shooting happened Tuesday and Columbus police are looking for two persons of interest.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michele Warren was driving Tuesday just before 2 p.m. on Interstate 71 south in northeast Columbus. That’s when she noticed a red car driving slowly and its tires were flat.

“I noticed traffic was kind of slow in the right-hand lane. So I kind of looked over and saw the car. She was driving maybe 25 miles an hour and originally didn't have her flashers on, but she did end up putting them on. But I noticed she had at least three flat tires,” she said.

Warren would later find out, that the woman she saw driving that car, had been shot in the legs. Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant revealed on Friday at a news conference that the shooting was the result of a “rolling gun battle.” For Warren, that shooting was too close for comfort.

“If somebody's in the middle of a gun battle….you can't stay away from that,” she said.

Warren said she is concerned about gun violence in Columbus.

“There's been a couple of times where I've been nearby where something's happened. I don't know that I've actually witnessed it this close up as this incident. But yeah, I mean, for sure. I think gun violence is out of control. And I think that there needs to be a lot done about it.”