Police: 1 person shot on I-71 near downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 71 just northeast of downtown Columbus.



Dispatchers with the Columbus Division of Police initially said officers were responding to reports of multiple people shot on the interstate.



Columbus Police Sergeant Joe Albert confirmed with 10TV that one person was taken to Grant Medical Center.



That person was found in the southbound lanes of I-71 near East Main Street. Their condition was described by police as "stable."



Details surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time.