White House announces nominee for US attorney in southern district of Ohio

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — President Joe Biden has made his nomination for U.S. attorney for the southern district of Ohio.

Kenneth Parker is already an assistant U.S. attorney in the office. He has served there since 1999.

If approved by Congress, Parker will play a pivotal role overseeing the federal corruption investigation into House Bill 6 and other investigations at the Ohio Statehouse.

The White House said this is part of a comprehensive effort to take on the uptick in gun crime that has been taking place for the last 18 months— putting more cops on the beat, supporting community prevention programs, and cracking down on illegal gun trafficking.

The White House provided this information about Parker:

Kenneth L. Parker is an Assistant United States Attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, where he has served since 1999. He served as Chief of the Criminal Division from 2011 to 2019 and as Chief of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force from 2010 to 2011. From 2003 to 2005, Mr. Parker served as an Adjunct Professor of federal criminal practice at the University of Cincinnati College of Law. Mr. Parker served as a law clerk for Judge S. Arthur Spiegel on the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio from 1997 to 1999. Mr. Parker received his J.D. from Indiana University School of Law in 1997 and his B.S., magna cum laude, from Tuskegee University in 1994.

If appointed, Parker will replace Vipal J. Patel, who currently serves as the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Sothern District of Ohio.