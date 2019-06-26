Frontier Airlines adding non-stop flights from Columbus to Cancun, Tampa this winter

The airline is adding direct flights to Cancun and Tampa beginning this winter.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Frontier Airlines is adding two new non-stop flights from Columbus to Cancun and Tampa beginning this winter.

Flights to Tampa will take off three times a week beginning Dec. 17, the airline announced Tuesday. In celebration of the new service, Frontier said it’s offering introductory fares starting at $49 on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Beginning Jan. 21, Frontier will also offer direct flights to Cancun two times per week, with introductory fares beginning at $89 on Mondays and Fridays.

“As winter approaches, we’re looking forward to welcoming Columbus flyers onboard to enjoy some sun and fun in these popular warm weather destinations,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines.

In order to qualify for the intro offer, customers must purchase their tickets by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 3, Frontier said. You can learn more here.