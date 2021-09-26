Man accused of intentionally hitting man with vehicle in west Columbus arrested, charged with murder

Police were called to the intersection of Sullivant Avenue and Holly Hill Road around 8:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have arrested a man accused of intentionally striking another man with his vehicle in west Columbus on Sunday, killing him.

Columbus police were called to the intersection of Sullivant Avenue and Holly Hill Road around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man in the parking lot for Country Food Store. The man was taken to Grant Medical Center with critical injuries, where he later died.

The following day, officers found 37-year-old Osman Aweys asleep in his vehicle in the 3900 block of Sullivant Avenue and arrested him. Aweys is charged with murder in connection to the man's death.

According to a release from Columbus police, investigators have reason to believe Aweys intentionally struck the man with his car before taking off.