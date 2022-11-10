Woman talks about trying to save life of teenage girl fatally shot at Franklin Park

Misty, who lives across the street from where the shooting happened, tried to help 15-year-old Lovely Kendricks on Monday after she was shot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman who heard gunshots Monday afternoon at Franklin Park is sharing details about how she tried to save the life of a teenage girl who was fatally shot.

Misty, who lives across the street from where the shooting happened, said she heard at least six shots.

"There were two, and then it paused, and then there were like four or five more," Misty said.

She checked on her mother before running across the street to help. Once she arrived at the park, she saw 15-year-old Lovely Kendricks on the ground.

“I took my sweater off and she put the pressure on. She said 'Stay with me, stay with me',” Misty said.

Another girl that was there with Kendricks let out a scream.

"That scream, that guttural scream. That's what I had nightmares about last night," Misty said.

Kendricks was rushed to Nationwide Children's Hospital when medics arrived. She was pronounced dead hours later.

There have been several shootings and homicides in Columbus parks in the last two years. The city installed portable cameras and pays for officers to work additional shifts to patrol the parks.

In May 2021, 16-year-old Olivia Kurtz was shot and killed in Bicentennial Park. A month later, 17-year-old Makenzi Ridley was shot and killed at the Far East Community Center.

According to police, it's been a struggle to get video and information from witnesses. Neither Kurtz or Ridley's case has been solved.

Misty said she is hoping whoever shot and killed Kendricks is arrested soon.

“If you would have been there where I was, holding her hand, taking her pulse, listening to her sister, they deserve to be put away,” Misty said.

There has been no information about a suspect in the shooting.

Kendricks was enrolled at East High School and was a part of the cheer team.

On Tuesday, Columbus City Schools Superintendent/CEO Dr. Talisa Dixon sent a letter to staff and families in the district saying she was heartbroken by the loss.

"I want to express my deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and loved ones of Ms. Kendricks. The loss of a child is nothing short of devastating. My heart aches as I grieve with you," Dixon said

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther issued the following statement to 10TV in response to the shooting: