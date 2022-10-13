Fatal shooting of 13-year-old amplifies concern for safety at Hilltop apartments

The Columbus Division of Police told 10TV that the suspected shooter lived at the same apartment complex as the victim.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police could be seen patrolling the Hilltop neighborhood Thursday following the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed.

Sinzae was found by police shot in the street outside of the Wedgewood Village Apartments Wednesday afternoon. He was taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The suspect, 36-year-old Krieg Butler, was arrested on Thursday and has been charged with murder in the boy's death.

Those who knew Sinzae and lived close to him are expressing concern for their safety.

A friend of the teen, who asked to remain anonymous out of concern for her safety, told 10TV that Sinzae came to her apartment to see her sister.

"He didn't have a beef with anybody in Wedgewood and out of nowhere he gets shot," she said. "I have watched plenty of people die from gun violence, but I didn't expect it be Sinzae."

10TV tracked crime at the Wedgewood Village Apartments and found that in the last five years, police have investigated 17 homicides.

According to Columbus police, there have been 10 children killed under the age of 18 this year, which compares to 12 during this time last year.

In the case of the apartment complex, there are 10 unsolved homicide cases within 1,000 feet of each other.

10 Investigates found there have been 17 homicides in or around the Wedgewood apartments since 2017 — most of the victims were 25 years old or younger.

Community concern

This fatal shooting, combined with the death of a 15-year-old at Franklin Park on Monday, has community members like Thell Robinson worried.

Robinson runs Halt Violence which works to stop youth violence.

"No one is equipped to handle the streets. No one. So, if you have a loved one in the street, help him get off the street, help her get off the street — just don't sit back and let he or she do because you benefited from rent money or hair and nail done or free drugs. No," he said.

Robinson is a reformed felon who says he spent his early life in prison for selling drugs.

He said if we are to encourage children to put down guns, it will take families who care.