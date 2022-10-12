18-year-old suspect charged in teen girl's shooting death at Franklin Park

According to court records, detectives identified Roshawn Adkins Jr. as the possible shooter responsible for the death of 15-year-old Lovely Kendricks.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has filed an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of a teenage girl at Franklin Park earlier this week.

According to court records, detectives identified Roshawn S. Adkins Jr. as the possible shooter responsible for the death of 15-year-old Lovely Kendricks.

Adkins was charged with one count of murder on Tuesday. He is currently not in custody.

The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. Monday after police said several teens were fighting at the park when shots were fired.

Kendricks was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead several hours later. Her death is the 110th homicide in Columbus this year.

Columbus City Schools confirmed Kendricks was enrolled at East High School and was a member of the cheer squad.

On Tuesday, Columbus City Schools Superintendent/CEO Dr. Talisa Dixon sent a letter to staff and families in the district saying she was heartbroken by the loss.

"I want to express my deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and loved ones of Ms. Kendricks. The loss of a child is nothing short of devastating. My heart aches as I grieve with you," Dixon said.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther issued the following statement to 10TV in response to the shooting:

"I am heartbroken at the violent death of a 15-year-old in our city, and I grieve with her family. The epidemic of guns is costing us the next generation of residents and leaders because arguments escalate so quickly to gunfire. I am beyond frustrated that the state and federal government will do nothing to keep firearms out of the hands of those who have no business with them. We will continue to fight crime locally by putting more officers on the street, investing in cameras and other technology and offering a variety of programs to engage our young people."