CCS superintendent welcomes back 45,000 students for first day of school

District leaders say students heading back to school on Wednesday will notice new improvements to the buildings across CCS.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — School is back in session as 45,000 Columbus City Schools students are heading back to the classrooms for their first day of classes.

District leaders say students heading back to school on Wednesday will notice new improvements to the buildings across CCS, including HVAC updates and air conditioning in all of the classrooms.

Hamilton STEM Academy has also been completely renovated with new flooring, lockers, classroom furniture and an updated gymnasium.

CCS leaders say security vestibules, cameras and door alarm systems have been installed to improve safety inside schools.

Wednesday also marks Dr. Angela Chapman’s first day as superintendent for CCS. She spoke with Wake Up CBUS reporter Amy Steigerwald as she prepared to welcome students back to the classroom.

HAPPY FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL📚Students at Ohio’s largest school district are heading back to the classroom today!



Coming up on #WakeUpCBUS we’ll hear from Dr. Angela Chapman, who is now OFFICIALLY the new superintendent of Columbus City Schools✏️📕@10TV pic.twitter.com/B9ZRovGeGI — Amy Steigerwald (@AmySteigerwald) August 23, 2023

NEW: CCS superintendent Dr. Angela Chapman says she has 100% confidence in CCS bus drivers transporting students this morning.



This comes less than 24 hours after a student was killed in Clark County in a school bus accident @10TV pic.twitter.com/lPJI3b5QYZ — Amy Steigerwald (@AmySteigerwald) August 23, 2023

“We have been working all last semester and over the summer [to make sure] we are resetting the expectations, making sure everyone knows we have high expectations for our students and our scholars,” Dr. Chapman said.

Last week, Wake Up CBUS anchor Tracy Townsend sat down with Dr. Chapman to discuss her plans for the new academic year and how she wants to set her students up for success.

You can watch the extended interview on the WBNS-10TV YouTube channel.

📧 Subscribe to the Wake Up CBUS newsletter featuring the best stories, personally curated by members of our staff and delivered via email by 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.