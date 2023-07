LIST: Start dates for central Ohio schools

School's around the corner. Here's where you'll find the list of start dates for schools in central Ohio.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The summer days are slowly winding down and school is ready to be back in session.

August marks the start of the new school year and some students are back in the classroom as early as Aug. 15.

Below, you'll find a list of start dates for the school districts in central Ohio.

Bexley City Schools – Aug. 17

Big Walnut Local Schools – Aug. 18 (K-12), Aug. 21 (preschool)

Buckeye Valley Local Schools – Aug. 17

Canal Winchester Local Schools – Aug. 16 (Grades 1-6, 9), Aug. 17 (Grades 1-12), Aug. 22 (Preschool), Aug. 23 (Kindergarten)

Chillicothe City Schools – Aug. 17 (Grades 1-12), Aug. 21-22 (kindergarten rolling start dates)

Circleville City Schools – Aug. 16 (Grades 1-12), Aug. 21-23 (Staggered start for kindergarteners)

Columbus City Schools – Aug. 23

Delaware City Schools – Aug. 16

Dublin City Schools – Aug. 17

Grandview Heights Schools – Aug. 15

Groveport Madison Schools – Aug. 16 (Grades 1-6, 9), Aug. 17 (Grades 1-12)

Hamilton Local School District – Aug. 15

Heath City Schools – Aug. 17

Hilliard City Schools – Aug. 22

Jonathan Alder Local Schools – Aug. 16

Lancaster City Schools – Aug. 23 (Grades 1-9), Aug. 24 (Grades 10-12)

Licking Heights Local Schools – Aug. 17 (Grades 1-9, kindergarten last names A-K), Aug. 18 (Grades 10-12, kindergarten last names L-Z)

Logan-Hocking School District – Aug. 17 (Grades 1-4, 5, 7, 9 & 12), Aug. 18 (6,8,10 & 11), Aug. 21 (K-12)

London City School Distric t – Aug. 16

Madison-Plains Local School District – Aug. 17 (Grades 1-12, kindergarten girls), Aug. 18 (kindergarten boys)

Marysville Exempted Village School District – Aug. 16 (Grades 1-8 last name A-M, Grade 9), Aug. 17 (Grades 1-8 last name N-Z, Grades 10-12)

Marion City Schools – Aug. 17

Mount Vernon City Schools – Aug. 17 (Staggered start for kindergarten, middle school and high school)

New Albany-Plain Local Schools – Aug. 16 (Grades 1-12 last name A-K), Aug. 17 (Grades 1-12 last name L-Z), Aug. 21 (preschool and kindergarten last name A-K), Aug. 22 (preschool and kindergarten last name L-Z)

Newark City Schools – Aug. 17 (preschool, grades 1-6, 9)

Olentangy Schools – Aug. 17

Pickerington Schools – Aug. 15 (staggered start), Aug. 17 (Grades 1-12), Aug. 18 (Kindergarten)

Reynoldsburg City Schools – Aug. 17 (last names A-K), Aug. 18 (last names L-Z), Aug. 21 (all students attend)

Southwest Licking School District – Aug. 17 (K-5 last names A-K, Grades 6 and 9), Aug. 18 (K-5 last names L-Z, all middle school and high school students), Aug. 21 (all students attend)

South-Western City Schools – Aug. 21 (Grades K-3 last names A-G, Grades 4-12), Aug. 22 (Grades K-3 last names H-O), Aug. 23 (Grades K-3 last names P-Z)

Upper Arlington Schools – Aug. 16 (grades 1-6, 9), Aug. 17 (grades 1-12), Aug. 18 (all students)

Westerville City Schools –Aug. 15

Whitehall City Schools – Aug. 17 (grades 1-12), Aug. 24 (kindergarten)