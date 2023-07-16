Columbus police: 16-year-olds wounded in separate shootings at Hilltop, northeast side

Police said the first Sunday afternoon shooting happened in the Hilltop neighborhood, and the second occurred in northeast Columbus.

Two 16-year-old boys were injured in two separate shootings in the Hilltop and northeast Columbus Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Around 3 p.m., Columbus police was called to Columbus Fire Station 17, located in the 2200 block of West Broad Street, following reports of a walk-up shooting victim.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was transported to a local hospital for treatment. That boy was shot in the hand and leg, and is described by Columbus police as "stable."

The teen told police he was shot in the Hilltop neighborhood, around Sullivant and South Highland avenues.

Just a few minutes later, at approximately 3:06 p.m., officers received another shooting call, this time in the 4600 block of Grovedale Court.

Upon arrival, officers located a boy, also 16 years old, shot in the neck. He was transported to the hospital in what officers described as "stable" condition.

The victim told officers that an unknown suspect ran up to his house and shot him. The victim described the suspect as wearing a camo hat, but was unable to provide further information.